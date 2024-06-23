Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 2.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.15% of Xylem worth $48,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Xylem Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $138.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,271. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.96. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

