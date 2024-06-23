Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $22.79 Million Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 1.18% of UFP Technologies worth $22,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 193.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

UFPT traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.55. The company had a trading volume of 160,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,861. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $268.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.