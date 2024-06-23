Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Invests $14.16 Million in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,161,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.13% of Clean Harbors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 740,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,171 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $87,074,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.2 %

CLH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.13. The company had a trading volume of 518,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,597. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $228.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.27.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,344 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,876. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

