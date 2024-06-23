Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 3,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,733,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,456,566. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

