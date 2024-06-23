Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,715,000 after buying an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.40. 1,813,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,801. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

