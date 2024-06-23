Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,292,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,036. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.21. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $286.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.