Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Cap of $116.49 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, Nano has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $116.49 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,029.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.32 or 0.00598654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00116933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00035665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.00252699 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00041012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00071535 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

