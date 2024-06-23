Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Nathan’s Famous has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.
Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00.
About Nathan’s Famous
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
