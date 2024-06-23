National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1,015.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 214,174 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after purchasing an additional 239,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBHC opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

