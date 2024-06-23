National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NA stock opened at C$106.39 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$118.77. The stock has a market cap of C$36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$113.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.53.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.89 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$113.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank of Canada

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.