Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NMRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,360,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,398,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

