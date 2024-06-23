Neurogene’s (NGNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Neurogene to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurogene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of NGNE opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00. Neurogene has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Neurogene will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGNE. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $9,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurogene by 906.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 457,062 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

