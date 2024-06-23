NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 2.4 %

NURO opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.