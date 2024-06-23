Nexum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,509.48 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $95.93 million and $11,509.48 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

