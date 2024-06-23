NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

NYSE NKE opened at $97.18 on Friday. NIKE has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,451 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 590,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

