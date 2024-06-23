NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NIKE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

NYSE:NKE opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

