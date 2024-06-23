Notcoin (NOT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $339.31 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Notcoin has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $339.31 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Notcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Notcoin has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,701,033,769 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,701,033,769.17343. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01524097 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $330,521,122.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

