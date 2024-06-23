Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.96. 3,033,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $637.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

