NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded up $111.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $7,626.42. The stock had a trading volume of 84,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7,599.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,439.90. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

