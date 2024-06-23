NXM Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,263.65 or 1.00004193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012272 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00076612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

