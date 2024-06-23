O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. APA comprises 0.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of APA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,079,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APA. Citigroup cut their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.