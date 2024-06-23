O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,024 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Stepan makes up 1.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.26% of Stepan worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 5,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 507,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,869,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stepan by 62.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 33,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stepan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Stepan Stock Down 1.0 %

SCL stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.76. 246,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

