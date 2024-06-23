Oasis Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.79 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $598.49 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0891 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 26.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09204068 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $10,186,660.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/."

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

