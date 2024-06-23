Orser Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 269.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $501.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The stock has a market cap of $454.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.63.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

