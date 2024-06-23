Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock worth $239,976,945. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE PLTR traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 69,981,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,354,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

