PaLM AI Price Hits $0.39 (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $31.29 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.40537096 USD and is down -4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,664,399.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars.

