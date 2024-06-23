Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Receives $16.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSBD. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $9,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.56. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 84.94% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

