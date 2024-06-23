Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.17.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $320.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.84 and its 200 day moving average is $306.04. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 109 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 11,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 48.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

