Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 2,603 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF comprises 0.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

FLJP traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $27.82. 723,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,279. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

