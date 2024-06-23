Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $57.11 during trading on Friday. 91,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,528. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

