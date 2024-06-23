Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $796,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $195.53. 12,516,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,974. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

