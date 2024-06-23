Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $92,083,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.21. The stock had a trading volume of 581,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.44. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

