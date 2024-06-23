Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 70,480 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,480 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 12.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Airbnb worth $68,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.1 %

ABNB traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,648,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.61. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,930 shares of company stock valued at $46,446,212. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

