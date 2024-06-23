Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $501.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The company has a market capitalization of $454.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.83 and a 200-day moving average of $463.63.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

