&Partners Buys New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $208.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

