&Partners Has $1.24 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

&Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.01. The stock had a trading volume of 63,029,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,980,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.40. The company has a market capitalization of $583.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

