&Partners Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

&Partners lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,775,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,067. The business has a fifty day moving average of $497.01 and a 200-day moving average of $503.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $444.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.