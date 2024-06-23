&Partners Has $6.07 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

&Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of &Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. &Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,972,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $205.88.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.
Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Micron Technology Stock Volatility Despite Analyst Upgrades
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.