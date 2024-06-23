&Partners Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.47. 5,296,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,834. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

