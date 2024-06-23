&Partners Purchases 2,469 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

&Partners lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 151.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $215.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,929,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,662. The firm has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $216.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

