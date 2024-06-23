&Partners Purchases 366 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

&Partners raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. 16,238,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,369,693. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

