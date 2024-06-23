&Partners Purchases Shares of 30,189 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. 1,028,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.