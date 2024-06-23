&Partners Purchases Shares of 30,189 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
Shares of PAVE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. 1,028,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
