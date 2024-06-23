&Partners Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

&Partners raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,601,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,418,000 after acquiring an additional 261,104 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 24.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 332,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.0% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,380,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,627,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

