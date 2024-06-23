&Partners Sells 5,000 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

&Partners lowered its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in IDT were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in IDT during the third quarter worth $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IDT by 13.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

IDT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IDT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. 134,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

IDT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. IDT’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Articles

