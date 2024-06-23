&Partners Takes $399,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

&Partners acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.09. 4,899,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. HSBC dropped their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

