&Partners Takes $412,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

&Partners bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upped their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PGR traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.19. 3,950,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,754. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.54 and its 200-day moving average is $191.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

