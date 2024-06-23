&Partners Trims Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

&Partners trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,412 shares during the quarter. &Partners owned 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 201,648 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. 273,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,958. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.