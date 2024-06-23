PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Mizuho

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,429,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,736,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,736,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,383,900 shares of company stock worth $61,580,229. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PBF Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after buying an additional 216,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

