Pioneer Wealth Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 199.6% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 31,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $268.31. 2,679,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.19. The company has a market cap of $402.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

