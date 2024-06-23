Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $33.43 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 19.1% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.74% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $33,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 703,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,930 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.51. 474,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,962. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $37.78.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

